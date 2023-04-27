Hospital saves 141 lives in a year

Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children's Hospital

The Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital will be celebrating its one year anniversary in the country today.

This is a significant event, as they have been able to save 141 lives during this period.

Director Dr. Krupali Tappoo says there have been six visiting teams during this one year.

She says prior to the opening of the hospital, they had been sending children for surgery overseas, and overall, they had carried out 243 lifesaving surgeries.

She says there is hope that more children can be saved, and she is urging parents to know the signs and symptoms and present their child to the hospital, as the service is free of charge.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will be the chief guest at the event.