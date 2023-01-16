Hope remains for ex-FRCS staff

There is hope for the 89 workers of Fiji Revenue Customs Services who lost their jobs after being earmarked for redundancy in December 2021.

Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad says the dispute between FRCS and these employees is currently before the courts.

Professor Prasad says they will re-examine the list of FRCS staff who were laid off in 2021.

“The matter is in the court and I hope that can be sorted out soon and that we will be able to bring some of those experiences people back in the organization because we not only need new skills but we also need experience.”

FRCS CEO Mark Dixon says there is nothing that should stop these employees from applying to vacant positions within the company.

“What I think I’ve got to do is ensure that I look for new people. I understand the skills that I need and I’m open and fair in a market-based approach. If someone has worked with us before, they are most welcome to come and apply for those roles.”

Dixon says they are looking for people with special skills to man the new systems.

“Now some of the demands on our staff are growing, we also need a different focus going forward and we need more new data analysts for example that can look at all the data that we’re putting through our new tax information system.”

FRCS is determined to maintain its efforts to be an employer of choice and a genuine partner with businesses and industries for the new financial year.