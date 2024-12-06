Hope in sight for Nabavatu Villagers with $5.9m relocation plan

Close to four years after they were forced to vacate their village site and live in tents in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Ana, hope is finally in sight for the villagers of Nabavatu in Dreketi, Macuata.

Since January 2021, the villagers have been living in tents in an Assemblies of God church compound in Dreketi, and amidst promises of relocation many villagers have passed away and families have welcomed newborns in less than ideal conditions.

Maritime and Rural Development Minister Sakiasi Ditoka told FBC News that the company building the villagers’ homes will sign a contract today to begin the construction of around 37 homes on land in Nadoiviri.

Article continues after advertisement

The Nabavatu relocation project will be completed in four phases with an estimated cost of $5.9 million.

The Minister has also promised to prioritize improving sanitation at the current site for the villagers’ while construction gets underway.

The reality for the villagers, however, is they will have to spend their fourth Christmas in tents this year.