Holi message calls for urgent action on youth drug crisis

[Photo: FILE]

As Hindus celebrate the festival of colours, Holi, tomorrow, the Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji has placed strong emphasis on drug abuse awareness in its message, highlighting the growing concern over substance misuse and its impact on families and young people across Fiji.

National Secretary, Krishneel Tiwari, says the festival must serve not only as a time of joy and cultural expression, but also as an opportunity for reflection and social responsibility.

He says that drug abuse remains a serious and escalating challenge affecting communities nationwide, with youth particularly vulnerable.

He stresses that the true spirit of Holi, rooted in self-discipline, purity of mind, and positive living, offers important guidance in addressing this issue.

Article continues after advertisement

Holi is a sacred festival that symbolizes the victory of good over evil, truth over falsehood, and righteousness over negativity. It reminds us of the divine message from the story of Prahlad and Holika — that faith, devotion, and purity of heart will always triumph. The festival encourages forgiveness, renewal of relationships, and the strengthening of harmony within families and communities. Through the sharing of colors, sweets, and joy, Holi promotes love, equality, and unity among all people, regardless of social status or background.

While extending Holi greetings to Hindus and the wider Fijian community, Tiwari highlighted that celebration must go hand in hand with responsibility.

He has also thanked the Ministry of Education for granting a religious holiday to all Sanatan Dharm schools to observe Holi.

During Holi, people smear and drench each other with colours.

Water guns and water-filled balloons are often used to play and colour each other, with anyone and any place being considered fair game to colour.

Groups often carry musical instruments, going from place to place, singing and dancing.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.