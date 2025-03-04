Holi Masti promises to be a colorful celebration

The Mata Dance Group is all set to perform at the FMF Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two Non-Stop Holi Masti event tomorrow.

Group member Tevita Tobeyaweni says that they have a range of performances, including Bollywood dances and Indian cultural performances, as well as Polynesian and Fijian contemporary performances.

He adds that their dance group consists of dancers from various ethnic and cultural backgrounds, bringing together a unique blend of traditions and styles.

“Yeah, we’re just so excited to be there tomorrow. Through our performance, we’re always hoping that we leave the audience with something they can take back to their homes, to their communities.”

He adds that through this platform, they are looking to connect people together, fostering unity and understanding across different cultures and backgrounds.

Meanwhile, the FMF Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two Non-Stop Holi Masti event will be held at the Damodar City Centre car park from 3 pm to 8 pm tomorrow.

