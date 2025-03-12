Holi hype grows

Excitement is building as the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation gets ready for the FMF Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two Non-Stop Holi Masti celebration this weekend.

Mirchi FM Radio Presenter Monish Sharma shares that Holi, a festival rich in cultural and religious significance in Hinduism and other traditions, is set to bring communities together in a celebration of unity and brotherhood.

He says that this year’s celebration will not only focus on traditional performances, but there will also be a touch of Bollywood performances.

“Well, as we know, Holi is a festival of colors and it doesn’t discriminate. First of all, it is a multicultural event. Most of the time, we can see our iTaukei brothers and sisters being part of our event, and they enjoy this event with their loved ones and also play with colors. This year, we are giving free colors and free entry to our event.”

Sharma says that there has been an increase in anticipation, with more youth showing interest in participating in the event.

He adds that Holi is the festival of colors that symbolizes the victory of truth over evil.

The event will be held at the Damodar City Centre Carpark from 3 pm to 8 pm this Saturday.

