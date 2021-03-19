Home

Holi festival marked today

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
March 29, 2021 5:56 am

Hindus around the country are sharing the joy of the Holi festival today.

The occasion, known as festival of colors is filled with festivities marking the triumph of good over evil.

Holi is also a day of spreading happiness and love.

Hindus marked Holika Dahan yesterday which is an auspicious day that is celebrated just a night before Holi.

All schools managed by Hindu Faith-Based Organizations will be closed today to observe this festival.

 

