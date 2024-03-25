Holi celebrated as a unifying tradition despite challenges

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad says the Girmitiyas brought with them different festivals, despite the triumphs, tribulations, and harshness of the indenture system.

Professor Prasad says our forefathers made sure that we preserved our language, culture, tradition, and festivals.

He adds that Holi is one of the many traditions and festivals that everyone celebrates together, regardless of their religion, differences in culture, language, and tradition.

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad

Prasad says in our multi-racial country, Holi has always been an occasion to celebrate with colors, joy, and with families and friends.

“Holi is a time where we forget the past, the difficulties of the past. We celebrate with one another. We look forward to the future with confidence and with a view to improve the quality of our lives. Holi brings a message which is a triumph of good over evil.”

Prasad says a number of people have been affected by the recent flooding, but despite this, they are looking forward to the celebration tomorrow.