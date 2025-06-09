Historic training opens new waters for 45 fishers

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Fourty five participants from maritime communities around Vanua Levu are currently attending a two-month Class 6 Boat Master training at the Ministry of Fisheries office in Labasa.

This is the first training of its kind in Fiji, specifically designed for small coastal communities that rely heavily on the ocean for transportation and food security.

Training coordinator and Instructor Captain Charles Pickering from the Pacific Centre for Maritime Studies says the program focuses on sustainability, marine regulations, and responsible fishing practices to help communities better manage their marine resources.

He says most of the participants come from small maritime islands and communities, including Rabi, Bua, Cikobia, Kia and other surrounding islands off Vanua Levu.

“There are 45 of them, and this is the first-ever formal schooling conducted for small-scale fishers. As you know, they have had limited access to proper maritime training in their communities, and we are now bringing this training directly to them.”

Captain Pickering says the training provides participants with new knowledge and modern fishing techniques. It also allows them to operate beyond the three-nautical-mile limit, and upon completion, they will be qualified to handle vessels up to 15 metres in length and under 20 tonnes in gross tonnage.

The initiative is funded by the Ministry of Fisheries in partnership with the School of Maritime Studies at the Fiji National University.

The program marks a significant step toward strengthening maritime safety, improving fishing standards, and empowering coastal communities that depend on the sea for their livelihoods.

