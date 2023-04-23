Hilton Resort launches Glass Crushing for Bricks

Shown above is the process of Glass Crushing for Bricks.

As part of its efforts to reduce glass waste Hilton Fiji Beach Resort & Spa and DoubleTree Resort has teamed up with Fiji Chemicals to launch Glass Crushing for Bricks.

Glass Crushing for Bricks is the process of using waste glass, such as bottles or jars, to create a material that is used in construction.

Cluster General Manager Carey Osborne says the initiative will not only benefit the resort but positively have an impact on communities.

“What they actually do is crush the glass and they can actually use that as part of the product to mixing with cement to make affordable housing bricks for our lower incoming communities.”

Osborne hopes that other resorts jump on board the initiative.



Carey Osborne, Cluster General Manager.

Fiji Chemicals Managing Director Darren Fisher says the process of glass crushing for bricks is good for the environment as it reduces the amount of waste glass that goes to landfill, which can take hundreds of years to decompose.

Fisher says the bricks they make will be sold for a dollar and they will be teaming up with local communities.

He adds they will bring in a few more machines.