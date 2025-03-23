Help locate Kauyaca

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

A 10-year-old boy has been reported missing at the Valelevu Police Station.

Police say Jioji Kauyaca was reported missing yesterday.

It’s believed that he left his Sakoca home with friends, and when he failed to return, search efforts were initiated by his family with negative results.

Anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers on 919 or the Southern Division Command Centre on 9905529.

