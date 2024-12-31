Heavy rains expose drainage failures

The recent heavy rains have intensified flooding concerns in several municipalities with clogged and poorly maintained drainage systems being identified as a contributing factor.

This issue has prompted calls for action as communities struggle to cope with the aftermath of recurring floods.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka acknowledged that the backlog faced by the drainage board under the Ministry of Waterways is significant.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have got a huge backlog of work that needs to be done and I think for them there is a mountain of work to do.”

Ditoka said that addressing the immediate and pressing concerns was the government’s priority.

Efforts are underway to tackle the backlog and authorities aim to resolve the most urgent drainage issues within the coming months.

Minister for Waterways Vatimi Rayalu said that resources have been distributed strategically across divisions to address the problem systematically.

“We have the drainage boards that are there with the budget, with the machines. And the program is ongoing. If you visit areas in the central division of each, you’ll find most of the areas that were neglected before are now. So it’s progressing.”

Rayalu said that the government has an established process in place to ensure progress is made efficiently.