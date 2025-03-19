Heavy rain warning in force

A heavy rain warning due to severe thunderstorms is now in effect for the entire Viti Levu.

The Fiji Meteorological Service warns that severe thunderstorms are expected to produce heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding in low-lying areas within the next few hours.

A moist easterly wind flow prevails over the region, with a weak trough of low pressure remaining slow-moving over Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

Due to the unpredictable nature of thunderstorms, some locations within the warning area may experience little to no impact, while others could face severe conditions.

The Fiji Meteorological Service is urging Fijians to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions, as weather conditions can change rapidly.

Thunderstorm activity and associated heavy rainfall are expected to persist until later in the evening.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.