Heavy rain and flash flooding expected

Parts of Fiji are being affected by the trough of low pressure to the west and south of the Fiji Group.

The system will bring rain, heavy at times, over the Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, Viti Levu, Kadavu and neighboring smaller islands, and as well as the Lomaiviti and Southern Lau groups.

Consequently, the Fiji Meteorology Services says a heavy rain alert is in force for these areas.

It says the risk of heavy rain is particularly high in the afternoon, overnight, and early in the morning.

Low-lying and flood-prone locations may experience flash floods as a result of localized heavy rainfall.

A flash flood warning is in force for all flood-prone areas, small streams and low-lying areas for Viti Levu and southern Bua [from Nabouwalu to Wainunu.

The Met Office says there is a possibility of clear skies or sunny intervals between the rain bands, especially in the early part of the day.

Meanwhile, a high-pressure system to the far southwest of Fiji is generating moderate southeast swells.

These swells are coinciding with the highest astronomical tides of the month.

This could result in coastal inundation in southeastern parts of the Fiji Group, especially during the high tides.

As such, a Coastal Inundation Alert is in force for the coastal areas of southern Viti Levu, Vatulele, Beqa, and Kadavu and nearby smaller islands.

The Met Office says this condition could make recreational activities dangerous and it can also wash up debris along the shorelines.