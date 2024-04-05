[Source: Fiji Meteorological Service]

A heavy rain alert remains in force for the Northern Division, the interior and Eastern parts of Viti Levu, Yasawa, Lomaiviti and Lau group.

This as an active trough of low pressure lies slow moving to the north of Fiji.

The associated cloud and rain continues to affect the Northern Division and Northern Lau Group.

Article continues after advertisement

The trough is expected to slowly drift south and affect the interior and northeastern parts of Viti Levu (Serua-Namosi, Navua-Suva-Nausori-Tailevu-Naitasiri, Ra-Rakiraki), Yasawa, Lomaiviti and rest of Lau group from Sunday.

Cloudy periods with some showers are expected over these areas until later tomorrow after which rain is expected to develop from Sunday.

Localised heavy falls may lead to flash flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas, minor roads and iris crossing with some disruption to traffic flow and poor visibility.

There is a possibility of breaks in between the rain bands with condition improving from later Tuesday next week.

Meanwhile, a strong wind warning remains in force for Land Areas of Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, southern Bua, Yasawa, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Lomaiviti and Lau group.