Hearing adjourned to accommodate urologist assessment

Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

The bail variation hearing for former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has been adjourned to 12pm tomorrow.

The adjournment was requested by Prosecutor Unaisi Ratukalou from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to allow time to file a supplementary affidavit containing a medical assessment from a senior urologist regarding Khaiyum’s medical status.

Defense Counsel Devanesh Sharma objected to the adjournment, emphasizing the health condition of the accused and asserting that the defense was prepared for the hearing and could not accommodate any further delays.

Despite the objection, Magistrate Sufia Hamza ruled in favour of the prosecution, emphasizing the importance of the new medical information.

Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is charged alongside former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former Health Minister Neil Sharma.

Bainimarama faces one count of abuse of office, while Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with two counts of abuse of office.

Neil Sharma has been charged with four counts of abuse of office.

The bail variation hearing is scheduled to resume tomorrow at 12 pm.