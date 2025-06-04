Youngest Type 1 diabetes case sparks alarm

A two-year-old in the Western Division is Fiji’s youngest known Type 1 diabetes case.

This has been revealed by Diabetes Fiji CEO Marawa Kini.

While less common than Type 2, Type 1 diabetes remains a serious concern due to limited access to insulin, test strips and lenses.

Kini also confirmed that the youngest Type 2 patient is just 18 which highlights a worrying trend of earlier onset.

He adds that nearly one in three diabetes cases in Fiji are only detected after serious complications like stroke, infection, or amputation.

“We are seeing people being diagnosed as young, as two years old to 30 years below and above. So this trend highlight is the inter-aggregation crisis. This will affect productivity, economic growth, and the health system, the sustainability to unless we intervene now.”

Kini states that despite support for around 90 young patients, delayed diagnosis remains common.

He said public misconceptions continue to delay treatment and detection, undermining efforts by the government, NGOs, and international partners.

Medical practitioner Dr Ram Raju notes that Type 1 diabetes is insulin-dependent and typically affects children.

Dr Raju stresses that with proper care, it is manageable.

