Woman diagnosed with measles after arrival

A woman has been placed in home isolation in Suva after having developed measles after arriving into the country from the Philippines on the ninth of this month.

This is the first case of the disease since January 6, and the Ministry of Health says the patient’s husband and son have also been placed on home isolation.

The 35-year-old was well during health screening at Nadi Airport but developed symptoms of measles the day after her arrival.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry says with the Philippines having an ongoing outbreak of measles, it is clear that she became infected with measles in the Philippines and not in Fiji.

The Health Ministry is also in the process of contacting all passengers on the flight and anyone in the Nadi Airport arrivals from 11.34am to 1.34pm on a Sunday, should watch for symptoms of measles.

While being infected, the woman also visited Tappoo City and MHCC on February 10th and was also at Cost U Les and Damodar City the next day.

The latest case brings to 28, the total number of cases for the outbreak that began on November 7th last year.