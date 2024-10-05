Vuo Health Center project commences

Construction has begun on the new multi-million dollar Vuo Health Center just outside Labasa town.

Minister for Health Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu says the project reflects the government’s commitment to partnering with the private sector to provide healthcare services to every community.

Dr Lalabalavu approved this project during his visit in July.

Residents currently have to travel to Labasa Hospital and Nasea Health Center for services.

“This partnership is something that we have been planning since taking office, in that these businesses come on board and assist the Ministry. They build the facility, we provide the specs for the interior of the facility, and then the building is looked after by the owners. But we will concentrate on our core role, which is to provide healthcare services.”

Managing Director of Vuo Supermarket, Jiten Chand, says the health centre project is part of a master plan to develop Vuo into a community hub.

“What we have constructed was phase one of our development, which had three stages. One was a supermarket, the second was a service station, and the third was the holiday homes. And we had to complement the coffee shop, the bakery, the car wash, and the lubricant.”

The health centre will consist of prefabricated modules that are expected to arrive in the country in the coming months, with plans for it to be operational within weeks for the residents of Vuo and surrounding communities.