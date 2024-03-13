UNAIDS urges collective effort to tackle Fiji's HIV epidemic

Regional Director of UNAIDS Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe and Central Asia Eamonn Murphy [Source: Supplied]

UNAIDS calls for collective responsibility and community support to address Fiji’s growing HIV epidemic.

Available data suggests that the HIV epidemic in Fiji has been growing in recent years.

In 2022, there were 2000 people living with HIV in Fiji.

UNAIDS estimates that between 2010 and 2022, new infections increased by 260 percent, as Fiji has the second fastest growing epidemic in the Asia Pacific region, after the Philippines.

Regional Director of UNAIDS Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe and Central Asia Eamonn Murphy, says UNAIDS continues to work with national partners to understand the HIV epidemic trends more clearly and respond accordingly.

Murphy says rapid action is needed to strengthen the national HIV surveillance system and have a more accurate picture of the epidemic’s dynamics.

He adds that UNAIDS is supporting the Ministry of Health and Medical Services in finalizing their surge strategy and welcomes the added support from the Global Fund, Australia, and United Nations partners.

UNAIDS calls for a comprehensive response that addresses the needs of all vulnerable people, including children, young people, women of childbearing age, and key populations.