Tooth decay often ignored says Health Minister

Children experiencing pain from tooth decay often do not recognize it or choose to ignore it, which allows the condition to progress unchecked.

This was highlighted by Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu during his address at the National Toothbrushing Day event held at Rishikul Primary School in Nasinu today.

Dr Lalabalavu emphasizes the critical importance of instilling good oral health habits in children from an early age.

He states that early education and routine practices can significantly reduce the risk of dental problems later in life.

“I would need to reiterate to you children this morning, please practice this healthy habit of brushing your teeth twice a day, not only just for today. And each time you brush your teeth, make sure that it is two minutes long.”

Dr Lalabalavu is calling on parents, teachers, and healthcare providers to collaborate in promoting effective oral hygiene practices.

The Health Ministry states that by participating in these programs, communities can work together to ensure healthier futures for their children.

Over 170,000 students around Fiji took part in National Toothbrushing day today which was organized by Colgate-Palmolive Pte Limited, the Ministry of Health, and the Education Ministry.