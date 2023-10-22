TB Forum critical: Dr Tudravu

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/ Facebook]

Tuberculosis continues to rank among the deadliest infectious diseases in the world with over 4100 people dying every day and close to 28,000 more contracting this avoidable and treatable illness.

These were the sentiments echoed by the Acting Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health Dr. Jemesa Tudravu while addressing the National TB Technical Working Group in Tamavua this week.

Dr Tudravu informed the TB Technical Working Group of the importance of such a forum to discuss and collectively formulate the way forward for Fiji.

This is also for better control and ultimately to eliminate the deadly TB from the midst.

The TB workshop was held for two days which concluded this week.