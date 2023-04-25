Submissions made regarding nurse migration

The Ministry of Health has given its submissions to the government on how to retain nurses and address the shortage, says Permanent Secretary of Health, Dr James Fong.

Fiji’s healthcare system is facing a major challenge as more and more nurses are leaving the country to seek better opportunities abroad.

Dr Fong also states that he does not want to preempt any decision by saying or providing any update now, but submissions and justifications have been made.

Dr James Fong

He adds they must realize those submissions given the narrow fiscal space that they are working in.

“So we will have to work out ways and means of facilitating retention and I think at the end of the day we have to look at something that’s broad and not only looks at the salary restructure but looks at other conditions beyond the salary restructure and I think that would be more cost effective in the long run than just looking at one aspect of the retention.”

The Fiji Nursing Association had also raised their concerns with Minister for Health Atonio Lalabalavu regarding the issue.

Dr. Lalabalavu says they are working on temporary measures and will look into them in the next financial year.