Spot check for ‘No Smoking in Public’ campaign

Health inspectors and municipal council officials carried out “No Smoking in Public” surveillances in some urban centres this week.

Officials from the municipal councils of Lami Town and Lautoka City assisted health officials in carrying out spot checks in Lami, Lautoka Bus Station, Lautoka Market and Ram Samy Reddy Road.

The Ministry of Health says posters and signage were given to shop owners and they were also warned about the consequences of breaching the Tobacco Act 2010 and selling cigarette rolls.

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services – Fiji/ Facebook]

According to the Ministry, suki vendors were also warned to pay their license fees.

The Health Ministry will now be taking a strong stance in issuing Tobacco Infringement Notices (TINs) to members of the public who breach the Tobacco Control Act.