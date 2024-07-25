Son’s courage and hope uplifts family

Mother Miriama Vosa (left), Isoa Bale

A 13-year-old boy who was diagnosed with cancer seven months ago has become a source of inspiration for a family of nine living in Draubuta Tailevu.

Isoa Bale’s ordeal began four years ago when he fell from the rooftop while attempting to retrieve his father’s fishing spear.

Bale’s mother Miriama Vosa says when they went to the hospital they discovered a slight swelling on the son’s thigh and doctors assured the family that the swelling would eventually go away however this didn’t happen.

Vosa says the lump started growing and she took her son to the hospital again.

“So we took him back to Wainibokasi Hospital. Same time, Dr Talei saw it, referred us to plastic in CWM. Starting of the year, Dr Singh took out the tumour and they had tested it and that’s when we knew that he had cancer. And his cancer is very uncommon and cannot be treated here.”

Vosa says despite the challenging diagnosis her son’s resilience and positivity has become a beacon of hope for entire family.

“We have spoken with Dr Save and they have already informed us that his cancer is very aggressive and even if we took him to overseas, it would be too late. So we just put him in palliative care and let him enjoy his time with us. As a mother, first of all, I did not accept it, I started crying. I am so glad that Dr Save explained palliative care and all. Then I realized that all I can have is hope and just let my son enjoy his life.”

The mother of seven says she is allowing Bale to enjoy his life without any restrictions.

She adds she is also grateful for the support provided by WOWS Kids Fiji.