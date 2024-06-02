Shortage of nursing staff a concern

The migration of skilled workers has affected numerous sectors, including Fiji’s only psychiatric hospital, Saint Giles.

Hospital’s Medical Superintendent Dr Balram Pandit says ideally the facility needs to have close to 200 nursing staff; however, currently, they have less than 85, which is a concern.

Dr. Pandit states they are trying to recruit more staff to address the significant losses caused by migration.

“So at Saint Giles, in terms of nursing staff, ideally we should have 200, but currently we have less than 85. So at a psychiatric hospital, they have a more risky environment compared to other hospitals.”

He adds that there can be a lot of repercussions because of the smaller number of staff.

Minister for Health Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu says that the shortage of nurses is a concern for the majority of hospitals.

“An acute shortage of nurses is not only felt in Saint Giles Hospital but in other facilities such as CWM Hospital as well. At the moment we are waiting for the new batch of nurses to come in.”

He adds that the new remuneration for nurses and addressing the push factors will ensure they retain some of the nurses.