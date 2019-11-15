Sai Sanjeevani Medical Centre provides free medical checkup

The Sai Prema Foundation is continuing screenings to ensure people are prioritizing their health despite the impacts of the COVID-19.

The Foundation has been conducting medical checkups and rural community outreach since last month.

Foundation Coordinator Namrata Tappoo says they are now bringing people from rural communities to their hospital for a medical clinic because their Health on Wheel programme has been affected.

“With all the restriction due to COVID, we’ve decided to bring people from rural places, settlements and have some organization who can come over to the medical center to take advantage of the free medical checkup that we’ve got to offer here”.

Bilo Settlement Nurse Sisilia Ravuso says the checkup today is a much needed one for those in the Lami community.

“I’m happy because I ask the doctors on how the children’s are and the doctor said that they’re healthy and fine”.

The Foundation will be conducting free medical check-up for selected communities every Tuesday.