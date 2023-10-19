RHD survivor urges patients to seek diagnosis and treatment

Rheumatic heart disease survivor Sereana Vatubua is calling on fellow RHD patients to come forward and seek timely medical intervention.

Vatubua shared her story, from initial denial to acceptance of her condition, highlighting the importance of early diagnosis and treatment.

The former air hostess says that her battle with RHD began when she noticed a subtle facial paralysis; however, as her symptoms persisted and worsened, she eventually sought medical attention.

Article continues after advertisement

Vatubua says she received the life-changing diagnosis of RHD last year, which set her on a path of medical treatment and recovery.

“If you know you have RHD, go out and see a doctor. We have teams like this, and we are very blessed. We don’t need to pay a cent. They are here, and this is free of charge. The Lord has provided doctors like this for people who are suffering. Go out and look for help or find somebody in your community or in your family; they‘ll be able to take care of you and just change your diet and lifestyle.”

Sereana Vatubua, a mother of two, now serves as an inspiring advocate for RHD patients and encourages individuals experiencing symptoms or at risk of RHD to come forward and seek professional medical help.