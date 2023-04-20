Radiology Across Borders symposium critical

The Aspen Medical-managed Lautoka Hospital hosted the Radiology Across Borders (RAB) Pacific Symposium earlier this month.

The two-day symposium featured leading speakers from across the Pacific including Australia and Canada.

It provides extensive education programs and hands-on training to clinicians to support local expertise and training.

Chief Medical Officer of Lautoka Radiology Department, Dr Sylvia Defensor says the symposium served as a refresher of knowledge previously gained and provided useful insights with respect to the current and future practice of body imaging.

Dr Defensor says the confidence in the practice of body imaging is developed through these educational activities and also presented new imaging techniques (MRI and Nuclear Medicine) which will soon be available at Lautoka Hospital as part of our ongoing program to improve healthcare for all Fijians.

Four new state-of-the-art Philips X-ray machines have been recently installed at Lautoka and Ba public hospitals.

The new machines will provide the radiology teams with more precise reporting and elevate the level of service to the public.