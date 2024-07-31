PSH to have open heart surgeries next month

Pacific Specialist Healthcare (PSH) is set to launch its open-heart surgical program within the next 2-3 weeks, marking a significant milestone for healthcare in Fiji.

Executive Director Pravish Kumar announced during his presentation at the 5th Multidisciplinary Conference held in Nadi today.

Kumar reveals that the entire open-heart surgical team is already on the ground in Fiji, and they have been diligently conducting exercises and testing all systems to ensure readiness.

He says this development shows PSH’s commitment to providing top-tier medical services in the region.

Kumar states that the introduction of open-heart surgeries at PSH is poised to enhance the hospital’s reputation as a leading medical facility, especially crucial for Fiji where medical emergencies can be particularly challenging.

“We are planning to release the open-heart surgeries around the second to third week of August. Now after these services are also available in Fiji, Pacific Island patients and also patients from Fiji do not need to go abroad. If there’s another pandemic and the borders get locked, our patients can exercise these services in Fiji. They will not have to die.”

Kumar emphasizes the hospital’s critical role in Fiji’s tourism industry, citing a recent incident that highlighted the importance of having advanced medical facilities.

He says an 88-year-old visitor collapsed while celebrating her birthday at a local resort.

According to Kumar the patient was promptly transported to PSH Nadi, where the state-of-the-art facilities enabled medical staff to successfully revive her.

Kumar stresses this incident as a testament to the hospital’s capacity to handle high-stakes medical situations, reflecting the broader significance of having reliable healthcare services for tourists.