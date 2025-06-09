Priority works begin to stabilise CWM hospital

The Priority Infrastructure Programme has been launched to provide a critical lifeline for CWM hospital, addressing urgent high-risk areas ahead of its full redevelopment.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says the PIP marks the first practical step of the DFAT-commissioned master plan, ensuring that CWM can remain safe and functional as long-term rebuilding plans continue.

Dr Lalabalavu says the Health Ministry now has the data, the studies, the master plan, and the funding, and must move straight into implementation.

“PIP will allow these areas to be touched up and fixed, while at the same time allowing some functionality and continuity of CWM, before we reach a timeline on the availability of the master plan that will guide what the next phase of things to be improved.”

He says the assessments have already identified immediate danger points.

“It identified certain areas that needed to be improved, such as roofing, storage, and wash improvement. We have to improve our fire hazard capabilities within the hospital.”

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji Peter Roberts says they earlier confirmed $14.5 million for the repairs.

“These works will extend the life of existing facilities and support continuity of services while planning for the future.”

While the master plan for a new hospital or upgraded CWMH will take time, the PIP ensures that urgent safety and functionality improvements begin now.

