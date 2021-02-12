Premium Care opens new branch in Suva

The Premium Care Medical Centre has opened another branch at the FNPF place in Suva.

Owner Peter McPherson says following his retirement, he wanted to give back to the community by providing medical services.

McPherson used to work for Fiji Care before his retirement and says he has spent around $400, 000 so far to establish his three medical centres.

“A lot of people here I just worked here for 23 years for Fiji Care and this part of town needs a first-class doctor facility.”

The other two centres are at Amy Street and Garden City in Raiwai.

This new medical Centre employs two doctors and four staff.

McPherson says they are planning to open other branches in Nausori and Labasa as well.