Pacific Islands children undergo surgery in Fiji

[File Photo]

Children from neighbouring Pacific Island countries, including Kiribati and the Solomons, have had the opportunity to undergo surgery in Fiji at Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital in Nasese.

Beia Tawaa brought his grandson to Fiji from Kiribati to undergo open heart surgery at the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital.

Tawa is happy that his grandson received timely assistance from the hospital.

“Before we came, the director of the hospital explained everything to us. He was on a list to go to India for open heart surgery, but instead, he was referred to Fiji, and the director said it is a new hospital for children. He is improving a lot after the surgery, before, when I walked with him, he stopped due to a shortage of breath.”

Tawa says the surgery has now enabled his grandson to live a normal life like all the other children of his age.

Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital Director, Dr. Krupali Tappoo says the mission is to serve more Pacific Island nations, as word spreads.

A total of 25 successful surgeries have been conducted by a team of 21 doctors from around the world who are voluntarily operating on children with heart conditions in Nasese.