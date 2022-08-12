One-month-old child dies from COVID

The one-month-old baby passed away at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva 12 days after admission. [File Photo]

An infant with no underlying health conditions died of COVID-19, the Health Ministry has determined.

The one-month-old baby passed away at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva 12 days after admission.

According to the ministry, the newborn was admitted to the CWMH three weeks after birth with severe COVID-19.

Article continues after advertisement

Fifty-nine new COVID cases have been reported by the ministry of which 25 new cases were recorded on Tuesday, two on Wednesday, and 22 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Of the 174 deaths since December 2021, nine deaths were below the age of 19.

The ministry stated that hospitalization for severe diseases remains within manageable limits.

Members of the public have been urged to get booster vaccine doses.

In addition, the health team envisions that when more people get vaccinated with the booster doses, the better the level of protection, and the safer it will be to remove the remaining public health measures further.

For this to happen, the ministry is currently targeting an 80% booster coverage for those over 18 years.

This threshold may be reviewed if current trends in cases and severe disease hold.

There are 139 active COVID cases in Fiji.