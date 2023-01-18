Oceania Hospital launches MRI services

Oceania Hospitals has launched its Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) services.

Chief Executive Murgessan Pillay says this project cost is around $4.5 million and due to COVID this project was delayed.

He says the project started in early 2022 and it took them 12 months to develop into a state of readiness.

“This is a close to $4.5 million project and of course, with COVID there have been some delays”

Pillay says the machine arrived late in November but the installation and magnetic shielding took some time.

He adds to cater for the capacity of the service they have biomedical engineers on the ground and major support is provided through the preventive maintenance agreements they have with Siemens.

The Minister for Health Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu launched this service and has congratulated the Oceania Hospital.