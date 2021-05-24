Home

Health

Not every lump is cancerous, get tested

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
October 24, 2021 4:20 pm

Cancer is not a death sentence if detected early says Fiji Cancer Society President Makarava Wilson.

With Pinktober still underway, Fijians have been urged to have tests done because not every lump is cancerous.

Wilson says those diagnosed with cancer are not alone as there is a team available to assist.

“We have a lot of survivors who have survived more than ten years because they have actually gone through their phases of chemotherapy and have been treated and are healthy. Fiji Cancer Society is here to help every individual.”

The Society spends approximately $200,000 every year to support the registered patients.

In 2019 and 2020 the society spent $230,000 on patients for support services, awareness, and screening.

Last year they assisted 164 patients, 250 patients were assisted in 2019 while190 in 2018.

