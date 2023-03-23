New vehicle to assist Sai Prema mobile outreach

Around 2000 children will be able to access heart scans and specialized heart disease diagnostics through mobile outreach conducted by Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital.

This as the children’s hospital, which has conducted over 11,000 echocardiograms, received a medical transport vehicle from the Japanese government today.

Hospital Medical Director Doctor Krupali Tappoo says they will now be able to carry out outreach child heart screening camps, particularly in rural areas.

Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital.

Doctor Tappoo says this will also assist in their school screening program.

Since April last year, the hospital has conducted 116 free heart surgeries.

Meanwhile, Japanese Charge d’Affaires Tanaka Kenichiro says the Sai Prema Foundation’s effort has created chances for Fijians to receive free medical treatment as well as specialized heart therapy.

He adds that Japan wants to enhance health care in the country.