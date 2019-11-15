New acting PS for Health Ministry

Dr. James Fong has been appointed as the new acting Permanent Secretary for Health and Medical Services.

He takes over from Bernadette Welch who has retired.

Chair of the Public Service Commissioner Vishnu Mohan says Welch has served four years in various roles across the civil service and will now return home to her family in Australia.

Mohan says Welch has made many valuable contributions in her service to the PSC and he wishes her a long and healthy retirement.

Meanwhile, Dr. Fong has more than three decades of service as a medical expert and most visibly worked as Head of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Unit at CWM.

More recently Dr. Fong has served as the General Manager for the country’s COVID-19 Incident Management Team.

Dr. Fong takes on the new acting PS role, effective immediately.