NCDs affect Fijian economy

The loss of lives to non-communicable diseases is a serious risk to Fiji’s economy.

Following the startling announcement that more than 12,000 Fijians died from NCDs over the last two years, Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says something must be done about lifestyle diseases.

He adds this health crisis has a wider impact on society than just the health of the population.

Article continues after advertisement

“The human resource capital that we lose as a result of people being very ill or unproductive or not being with us is a huge impact on the economy and it also denies us the potential to grow to have the skill sets of people who may be very well qualified but don’t have good health and it’s a huge impact for us.”

Sayed-Khaiyum is urging Fijians to make the right lifestyle choices and get on board with the Health Ministry’s effort to promote a more healthy society.

In 2020, 6, 600 people died due to NCD’s while last year the number decreased slightly to 5, 800.

People in their 20s and 30s are now dying from heart attacks, strokes, kidney failure and diabetes.

Health Ministry Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong says in a population of less than one million, these figures are staggering.

The Health Ministry is urging Fijians to get a full medical check-up and adopt an active lifestyle to minimize the risks of contracting NCDs.