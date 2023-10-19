Nausori Health Center undergoes renovations

Nausori Health Centre

Nausori Health Center is currently undergoing renovations which is expected to be completed in the next three months.

The Health Ministry says while the much-needed infrastructure works commence, temporary field hospital tents have been erected in the parking area to provide health care for anyone seeking health services at the hospital.

Health services that will shift to the field hospital tents include emergency services, general outpatient services, case reviews, dressings, and foot care.

The Nausori maternity unit, dental unit, pharmacy, and administrative and counselling services will operate as normal.