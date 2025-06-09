Namaka Health Center to be closed for renovation

The health services at Namaka in Nadi will be moved to Blackrock Medical Centre.

This was announced through a public advisory by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services this morning.

The Health Ministry highlights that there is renovation work scheduled to commence at the Health Centre in Namaka.

“We wish to inform the community that renovation work on the Namaka Health Centre, managed by the Airports Fiji, is scheduled to commence on the 4th October 2025.”

The health ministry emphasises that the upgrades are forecasted to take nearly a year for completion.

“This essential project is anticipated to take 9 to 12 months to complete.”

The health advisory has further urged the public to seek medical care either at the Blackrock Medical Centre or Nadi Hospital for all healthcare needs by October 4.

