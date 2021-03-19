Health
Moving hospital beds to Navosa was planned
March 25, 2021 12:31 pm
The Minister for Health has explained in parliament why beds from the new Ba Hospital were moved to the new Navosa Sub-Divisional Hospital.
Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the beds were always meant for the Navosa Sub-Divisional Hospital.
He adds they were moved to the Ba Hospital as it had been designated a quarantine facility for COVID-19 patients.
“The beds that were in the Ba Hospital are the beds of the Ministry of health, they were purchased but because we were worried of the lockdowns of COVID-19 were happening in the west and the cases were springing up in Ba and Rakiraki we’ve prepared that hospital with consultation with our PPP Partner, HCF as a possible isolation facility.”
Dr Waqainabete said there were no attempts to make a public show in commissioning the Navosa Sub-Divisional as it will provide critical services.