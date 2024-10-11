Ministry continues awareness on communicable disease

Health Minister Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu [File Photo]

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services continues to prioritize awareness on typhoid, dengue fever, and leptospirosis in all communities.

Minister for Health Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu says all divisional hospitals remain committed in outreaches while typhoid is prevalent in the Northern Division.

Doctor Lalabalavu has also noted a decrease in cases of dengue and leptospirosis in Fiji.

“They have a role to play, especially with hygiene purposes, and as a ministry, through our team here in the north through the environmental health officers and the public health team of the Division Medical Officer Northern. We are constantly doing awareness outreaches and ensuring that we are proactive in the prevention of communicable disease”

He says while there are still hot spots in communities around the North, people will still need to be proactive as Fiji approaches another cyclone season.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry, in partnership with the Ty-FIVE project, conducted a mass typhoid-conjugated vaccine campaign in the North last year, which has so far been a success.