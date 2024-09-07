Ministry acknowledges timely assistance

The multi-country Western Pacific Integrated Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Tuberculosis Programme is timely assistance considering the grave situation of HIV and TB in Fiji.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Health, Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu.

He says the initiative provides support to efforts undertaken ensure the health of our population is strengthened and protected from infectious diseases.

Health Minister, Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu

Dr Lalabalavu says the support will also contribute to the establishment of a comprehensive strategy for the fight against HIV and TB in Fiji.

“It will contribute to the National HIV Search Strategy plan of 2024 to 2027 and the National TB Strategic Plan implemented by the Ministry’s Family Health Unit for HIV and TB program at the Tamavua Hospital.”

The government’s capacity to combat the prevalence of HIV and TB was questioned by Independent Member of Parliament, Penioni Ravunawa.

In response, Dr Lalabalavu says a whole-of-society support is anticipated from individuals and organizations to ensure the effectiveness of the initiative.

The United Nations Development Programme and the Ministry of Health signed a $5.2m agreement for the multi-country Western Pacific Integrated HIV and TB Programme from 2024 to 2026.