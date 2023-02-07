Mental health of students is critical: Singh

[File Photo]

Educators and parents are being urged to ensure their children’s mental health remains a priority.

As thousands of students returned to school yesterday, mental health specialist Prem Singh believes there will be certain students who will need more attention in order to settle down.

Singh is encouraging students to voice out any concerns they have, as help is available.

“We have students who are actually all there; they’re very easy to handle. You know, they get very quickly, but yet there are some that need a little bit of push a little bit of extra attention, a little bit of extra care for educators for teachers, patience goes long way.”

Singh is also urging parents to monitor their children to ensure they are well.