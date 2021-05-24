Mental Health can be managed if detected early

Sanjeevani Medical Centre Director, Doctor Krupali Tappoo says there’s no health without mental health.

Tappoo says the COVID-19 pandemic has affected many and due to the stigma associated with mental health, many people shy away from seeking help from a psychologist.

She adds mental health takes a toll on human life and it not only affects the mind but also causes worry, anxiety and depression.

Article continues after advertisement

Tappoo says early detection and simple treatment which includes taking a walk can make a difference.

She says that due to the pandemic people’s lifestyle has changed as they are not interacting with each other as they used.

According to the World Health Organization, depression is one of the leading causes of disability and suicide is the second leading cause of death among 15-29-year-olds.

World Mental Health Day was celebrated yesterday.