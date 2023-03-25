Medical team to conduct complex heart surgeries

[File Photo]

The Sai Sanjeevani Children Hospital is expecting a surgery team from the United States of America to conduct complex heart surgery.

After conducting 116 free heart surgeries in less than a year, the Sai Sanjeevani Children Hospital confirms that more surgeries will be conducted this year.

Medical Director Doctor Krupali Tappoo says a visiting team will be arriving in the country soon to conduct complex heart surgeries.

“In April we have a visiting team from the United States who will operate on more children from Fiji and the South Pacific islands and the vision of the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani hospital to emerge and become the most important pediatric cardiac centre for the south pacific islands.”

The 116 children who have been operated on were identified through various heart screening outreach programs.

The organization recently received a vehicle from the Japanese Government and will now be able to reach out to more vulnerable areas.

Doctor Tappoo says they will also commence school screening programs.

The Sai Sanjeevani Children Hospital conducted over 11,000 free echocardiograms since 2019.