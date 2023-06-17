Kadavu records six cases of Leptospirosis

[File Photo]

Six cases of leptospirosis was recorded in the Kadavu province and transferred to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva.

Ninety per cent of the cases were presented late to the health centres.

This worries the Health Ministry forcing them to deploy a leptospirosis Surge Support team to Kadavu and its health centres to assist the health team in addressing the increasing cases of leptospirosis in the province.

Leptospirosis Surge Support team. [Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services – Fiji]

A medical officer and three health inspectors from Central Division will assist the team including the Centre for Disease Control team led by Ana Vesikula.

The team will focus on clinical management as well as Public Health intervention targeted in hotspot areas to reduce severe disease and death.

This will also help create community awareness through the Provincial Office and CHW to improve health-seeking behaviour which remains a challenge as patients present late with the symptoms of leptospirosis.

The visitation and onsite training by CDC will also improve and strengthen surveillance of infectious and communicable diseases for early detection, rapid response and prevention of potential outbreaks.