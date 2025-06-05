iTaukei bear brunt of HIV crisis

Fiji recorded 1,583 new HIV cases with the iTaukei community accounting for the vast majority.

Between January and December last year, 1,430 of the newly diagnosed individuals were iTaukei, followed by 133 Fijians of Indian descent and 20 individuals from other ethnic backgrounds.

Among the new cases were 32 newborns who acquired HIV through mother-to-child transmission, a concerning sign of ongoing gaps in antenatal prevention strategies.

Males made up 1,111 of the new infections, highlighting the need for targeted HIV interventions among men particularly those in high-risk groups.

Young adults aged 20 to 29 were the most affected with 815 new cases recorded.

A total of 770 people diagnosed in 2024 have been linked to care, and 711 of them have started antiretroviral treatment (ART).

Currently, 1,411 out of 2,067 known HIV-positive individuals in Fiji are on ART.

Transmission data shows that 702 people linked to care had identifiable transmission routes.

Injecting drug use was reported as the primary cause in 337 cases, while 332 cases were linked to sexual transmission.

Co-infection with tuberculosis has also increased, with 160 people diagnosed with both HIV and TB in 2024.

All four divisions reported new HIV cases.

The Central Division had the highest number with 1,100 cases, followed by 427 in the Western Division, 50 in the Northern Division, and 6 in the Eastern Division.

A total of 126 HIV-related deaths were recorded during the year, including 60 individuals who were newly diagnosed in 2024.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu said the numbers reflect a crisis that has been building over many years.

“HIV should no longer be seen as a death sentence in Fiji. While the response may have seemed slow, much has gone into rebuilding systems that were neglected for far too long.”

Dr Lalabalavu added that challenges like delayed diagnoses, injecting drug use, and infections among young people are becoming more visible as Fiji takes a more serious approach to confronting the epidemic.

He states that the Ministry will also reform its HIV and Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) Unit to improve cross-sectoral coordination.

“HIV is not just a health challenge — it’s a development issue that cuts across education, justice, gender, youth, employment, and social protection.”

Speaking at the national HIV Roundtable, Dr Lalabalavu said the focus should not be on assigning blame but on moving forward together with a united response.

