Investment needed in health infrastructure

The Ministry of Health’s infrastructure is in an embarrassing and appalling state says night Retired Orthopedic Surgeon Dr Eddie McCaig.

Speaking on Saqamoli Matters last night Dr McCaig states that this is because enough money has not been invested in its maintenance.

Dr McCaig says in previous years the hospitals used to smell like disinfectant however now the situation has changed.

He adds there are people who are donating to fix the infrastructure to ensure people receive proper services.

“In Savusavu they have got people who have donated to fix the place up, painting it and fixing the ceiling etc. Regularly we see so and so is donating $5,000, $10,000 and the place is looking good not because of the government it’s because of the community.”

Economist Dr Neelesh Gounder earlier highlighted that health is an important provision of a public service, and Fiji has continuously underspent on health and infrastructure.

Dr Gounder says it is vital for the government to prioritize spending in the health sector and infrastructure.

He adds a lack of investment in maintenance has led to deteriorating infrastructure.